Loading articles...

Supervisor named for Black Hills National Forest

Last Updated Oct 17, 2020 at 11:44 am EDT

CUSTER, S.D. — A supervisor has been selected for the Black Hills National Forest.

Officials announced Friday that Jeff Tomac has been selected to serve as the 23rd supervisor of the forest.

Tomac currently serves as the acting grassland supervisor for the Dakota Prairie Grasslands in Bismarck, North Dakota. He has worked for the U.S. Forest Service for 28 years.

Tomac begins his new job next month. The current supervisor, Mark Van Every, is retiring

The Black Hills National Forest covers 1.2 million acres in western South Dakota and northeastern Wyoming. Offices are located in Sundance and Newcastle, Wyoming and Custer, Rapid City and Spearfish, South Dakota.

The Rapid City Journal reports that early in his career, Tomac served as a rangeland specialist on the Hell Canyon Ranger District on the Black Hills National Forest. He has worked in four regions and eight different forests.

The Associated Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 40 minutes ago
#EBQEW east of Southdown - the left lane is blocked for a collision.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated 29 minutes ago
Retweeted @torontodotcom: Hunting for the perfect pumpkin this weekend? Find it at one of these pumpkin patches 🎃
Latest Weather
Read more