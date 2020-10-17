Loading articles...

Restrictions for long-term care homes extended to York Region

Last Updated Oct 17, 2020 at 9:30 am EDT

Exterior view of Woodbridge Vista Community Care long-term care facility. (GOOGLE MAPS)

Just one day after York Region reverted back to a modified Stage 2, restrictions for long-term care homes were extended to the area.

The Ontario government added York to the areas with higher community spread of COVID-19, joining Toronto, Ottawa and Peel Region.

Residents of long-term care homes won’t be allowed to go out for social or personal reasons. Essential visitors, including caregivers, will be the only visitors allowed.

Short-term and temporary absences for medical or compassionate reasons, however, will still be allowed.

The province says measures regarding long-term care will be updated as the COVID-19 pandemic evolves.

|||
Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Today at 08:41 AM
Retweeted @TPSOperations: ROAD CLOSURE/ POLICE INVESTIGATION: *8:04am* - E/B Dundas St W will be diverted N/B at Wilmer Rd - Dundas St W + Poplar…
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Yesterday at 08:01 PM
A beautiful night to look up at the stars according to Meteorologist Jason Frazer. Mostly clear skies and a low of…
Latest Weather
Read more