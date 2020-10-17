Restrictions for long-term care homes extended to York Region

Just one day after York Region reverted back to a modified Stage 2, restrictions for long-term care homes were extended to the area.

The Ontario government added York to the areas with higher community spread of COVID-19, joining Toronto, Ottawa and Peel Region.

Residents of long-term care homes won’t be allowed to go out for social or personal reasons. Essential visitors, including caregivers, will be the only visitors allowed.

Short-term and temporary absences for medical or compassionate reasons, however, will still be allowed.

The province says measures regarding long-term care will be updated as the COVID-19 pandemic evolves.