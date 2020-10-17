Loading articles...

Police officer shot, another man injured in Kansas shooting

Last Updated Oct 17, 2020 at 11:14 am EDT

A police officer and another man were injured by gunfire in Kansas, authorities said.

The Lyons police officer was shot after responding to a 911 call Friday afternoon from a man who said he had been threatened with a gun, the Kansas Bureau of Investigation reported. The officer when to a Lyons residence and was shot by a man who lived there, 40-year-old Adam Hrabik, the bureau said.

Two bystanders who saw the shooting drove the officer to a hospital in their vehicle.

Additional officers then found a 56-year-old Lyons man outside who had also been shot.

The officer was later transferred from a local hospital to a Wichita hospital in critical condition. The 56-year-old man was in serious condition at a Wichita hospital.

An hourslong standoff ensued after Hrabik retreated into the residence, according to investigators. Negotiators with the Kansas Highway Patrol’s special response team got him to leave the home at about 7:10 p.m., The Kansas Bureau of Investigation said.

The Associated Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 40 minutes ago
#EBQEW east of Southdown - the left lane is blocked for a collision.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated 29 minutes ago
Retweeted @torontodotcom: Hunting for the perfect pumpkin this weekend? Find it at one of these pumpkin patches 🎃
Latest Weather
Read more