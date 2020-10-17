Loading articles...

Ontario reports 805 new cases of COVID-19 Saturday

Last Updated Oct 17, 2020 at 10:23 am EDT

The Abbott ID NOW COVID-19 test. Image courtesy Abbott Laboratories.

Ontario is reporting 805 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, an increase from the 712 cases confirmed Friday.

Most of the new cases are in Toronto (374), Peel Region (107), York Region (93), and Ottawa (70).

The number of resolved cases was 682 on Saturday with over 44,700 tests completed.

