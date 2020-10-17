Loading articles...

Officials: Blast, fire in Harrisonburg injure at least 3

Last Updated Oct 17, 2020 at 10:44 am EDT

HARRISONBURG, Va. — Officials said an explosion at a shopping centre in Harrisonburg, Virginia, on Saturday morning injured at least three people.

Gov. Ralph Northam tweeted that state emergency personnel had been deployed to the area after what he called a gas explosion.

City spokesman Mike Parks said two people were transported from the scene in serious condition and one had minor injuries, according to the Daily News-Record. It wasn’t immediately clear if anyone was unaccounted for.

Firefighters were still on the scene as of 9:30 a.m. battling flames, TV station WHSV reported.

Harrisonburg, in Virginia’s Shenandoah Valley, is a city of around 50,000 that’s home to James Madison University.

The Associated Press

