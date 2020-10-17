Loading articles...

No winning ticket for Friday night's $29 million Lotto Max jackpot

Last Updated Oct 17, 2020 at 3:14 am EDT

TORONTO — There was no winning ticket for the $29 million jackpot in Friday night’s Lotto Max draw.

That means the jackpot for the next draw on Oct. 20 will grow to approximately $34 million.

The Canadian Press

