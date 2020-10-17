Loading articles...

Man seriously injured after being struck by vehicle in North York

A man in his 20s was seriously injured after being struck on Jane Street just north of Finch. CITYNEWS/Arthur Pressick

A man in his 20s has suffered serious injuries after being struck by a vehicle in North York.

Police say the incident occurred on Jane Street just north of Finch Avenue West around 7:30 p.m. Saturday.

Paramedics say a man was taken to a trauma centre with serious injuries.

The driver of the SUV involved that struck the man remained at the scene.

