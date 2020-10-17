Loading articles...

Iran announces its virus death toll passes 30,000 killed

Last Updated Oct 17, 2020 at 6:44 am EDT

TEHRAN, Iran — Iran announced Saturday that its death toll from the coronavirus has passed the milestone of 30,000 killed.

The announcement by Health Ministry spokeswoman Sima Sadat Lari saw Iran put its total death toll from the outbreak at 30,123 killed, with 253 new deaths being added to the official count.

Iran has been struggling with the coronavirus since announcing its first cases in February. Iran has seen the worst outbreak in the Middle East, with more than 526,000 confirmed cases.

In recent weeks, Iran has seen daily death tolls spike to their highest-ever levels. The fallout from the outbreak has hit the country as its economy is already crippled by sweeping U.S. sanctions.

The Associated Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 7 minutes ago
#EB401 east of 400 collectors, the right lane is blocked for a collision.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Yesterday at 08:01 PM
A beautiful night to look up at the stars according to Meteorologist Jason Frazer. Mostly clear skies and a low of…
Latest Weather
Read more