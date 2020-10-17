Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
'Home Improvement' actor Zachery Ty Bryan arrested in Oregon
by The Associated Press via CP
Posted Oct 17, 2020 4:34 pm EDT
Zachery Ty Bryan arrives at Universal Pictures' Premiere of The Fast and The Furious 3: Tokyo Drift. Universal City, Los Angeles, CA. June 4 2006. (Steve Levy/ABACAUSA.COM)
EUGENE, Ore. – Zachery Ty Bryan, the actor who played the oldest son on the long-running 1990s sit-com “Home Improvement” was arrested in Oregon and faces charges of strangulation and assault.
The Eugene Police Department said officers were dispatched to a North Eugene apartment Friday night on a report of a physical dispute. They found Bryan, 39, sitting outside and his girlfriend, 27, at a neighbouring apartment.
Bryan reportedly assaulted the victim, impeded her breathing, and took her phone away when she tried to call 911, police said. The victim declined medical assistance.
Bryan was booked into Lane County jail after 1 a.m. Saturday.
A message left with a possible agent for Bryan was not immediately returned. It wasn’t immediately known if he had a lawyer who could speak on his behalf.