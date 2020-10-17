Hamilton man charged following carjacking, shooting incident

A 22-year-old Hamilton man is facing almost two dozen charges after a carjacking and shooting incident early Saturday morning.

Police say a delivery driver was confronted by a man in the area of Kipling Avenue and Bloor Street West around 2 a.m.

The suspect produced a firearm and drove away from the scene and allegedly pointed the gun at two other people while driving.

Police say the man then crashed into a parked construction vehicle less than a kilometre away on Dundas Street West before fleeing on foot. He then attempted to enter an office building by firing multiple shots into the door to try and gain access.

When officers arrived on the scene, the suspect pointed the firearm at them.

Following a brief standoff, the man was arrested and a semi-automatic pistol was recovered.

The suspect was taken to hospital and treated for minor injuries, which police say he sustained while breaking the window of the office building door.

Ismail Patel of Hamilton is facing a total of 22 charges including armed robbery, four counts of pointing a firearm, discharging a firearm into a place, possessing a firearm obtained by crime and two counts of possessing a firearm while prohibited.