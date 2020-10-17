Loading articles...

Boy struck and injured by pellet gun in Rexdale

Last Updated Oct 17, 2020 at 9:17 pm EDT

Police say a boy has been injured by a pellet gun in Rexdale.

Police were called to the area of Islington Avenue and Rexdale Boulevard just before 7 p.m. following initial reports of a shooting.

Investigators say the boy, believed to be in his late teens, walked home after the alleged incident and then noticed he had been struck by a pellet. He was then taken to hospital with injuries that do not appear to be serious.

Police say the circumstances surrounding the incident are not known at this point.

