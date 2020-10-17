All you need to know about the 2020 Toronto Centre and York Centre federal byelections

There is a federal byelection underway in the ridings of Toronto Centre and York Centre

Former finance minister Bill Morneau resigned as Toronto Centre’s MP this past August, and Liberal Michael Levitt stepped down as the MP for York Centre in September, which required the calling of byelections in those two ridings.

While election day is officially on Oct. 26th., voters have the option to cast a ballot between Oct. 16-19.

Because of the coronavirus pandemic, Elections Canada says they have introduced safety measures to make voters feel safe when they are casting their ballot.

Masks are required at the polling stations, hand sanitizer is available and social distancing will be enforced. The federal agency also said only one poll worker will be allowed per desk. Voters are also allowed to bring their own pencil to mark their ballot.

Advance polls are now open in York Centre and Toronto Centre with a extra safety measures in place. You can vote in advance polls up to and including Monday the 19th. You’re asked to wear a mask and may bring your own pen or pencil. @CityNews pic.twitter.com/Jy6HYcd3Bb — Erica Natividad (@CityErica) October 17, 2020

Toronto Centre

This is former finance minister Bill Morneau’s old riding. Running to replace him as Member of Parliament for that area includes Marci Ien for the Liberal Party, Benjamin Gauri Sharma for the Conservative Party, and Brian Chang with the NDP. Newly minted leader of the Green Party Annamie Paul is also running in this riding.

A complete list of candidates is available here.

To view a map of the riding, click here.

York Centre

In York Centre, six candidates are running to replace Michael Levitt. Ya’ara Saks is representing the Liberal Party, Julius Tiangson is running for the Conservative Party and Andrea Vásquez Jiménez is the NDP candidate. Sasha Zavarella is the Green Party candidate and People’s Party of Canada leader Maxime Bernier is running as well.

A complete list of candidates is available here.

To view a map of the riding, click here.

Information for voters

Elections Canada has resources available online, including voter registration information, what type of identification you’ll need, along with ways to vote. There’s also a detailed frequently asked questions page available.