Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
We use cookies (why?) You can change cookie preferences. Continued site use signifies consent.
2 men missing after their gold mining dredge overturns
by The Associated Press
Posted Oct 17, 2020 4:14 pm EDT
Last Updated Oct 17, 2020 at 4:28 pm EDT
ANCHORAGE, Alaska — A search is underway in Alaska for two men who went missing after their gold mining boat overturned.
Three men were aboard the dredge on Thursday as it made its way back to Nome’s harbour in western Alaska, said Nome Fire Department Chief Jim West Jr., the leader of the local search and rescue team. The boat became caught up in 30 mph (48 kph) winds and flipped, the Anchorage Daily News reported.
One man made it to shore with a life raft, West said. The other two were in the boat the last time they were seen. All three were described by officials as men in their 60s who have been mining in the area for a few years. The man who made it to shore is the brother of one of the missing men.
The fire department sent around 25 people across a nearly 10-mile (16 kilometre) portion of the beach to investigate whether the missing men had come ashore, West said. “We came up with nothing,” he said.
Officials on Friday found the dredge the men had been on before they went missing. West said that no one was on board.