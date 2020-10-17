Loading articles...

2 men missing after their gold mining dredge overturns

Last Updated Oct 17, 2020 at 4:28 pm EDT

ANCHORAGE, Alaska — A search is underway in Alaska for two men who went missing after their gold mining boat overturned.

Three men were aboard the dredge on Thursday as it made its way back to Nome’s harbour in western Alaska, said Nome Fire Department Chief Jim West Jr., the leader of the local search and rescue team. The boat became caught up in 30 mph (48 kph) winds and flipped, the Anchorage Daily News reported.

One man made it to shore with a life raft, West said. The other two were in the boat the last time they were seen. All three were described by officials as men in their 60s who have been mining in the area for a few years. The man who made it to shore is the brother of one of the missing men.

The fire department sent around 25 people across a nearly 10-mile (16 kilometre) portion of the beach to investigate whether the missing men had come ashore, West said. “We came up with nothing,” he said.

Officials on Friday found the dredge the men had been on before they went missing. West said that no one was on board.

The Associated Press

