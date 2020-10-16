Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes.
Video of fatal stabbing of Rexdale mosque volunteer released by Muslim organization
by The Canadian Press
Posted Oct 16, 2020 12:15 pm EDT
The National Council of Canadian Muslims has released security footage that appears to show the fatal stabbing of Rexdale mosque volunteer Mohamed-Aslim Zafis. Twitter/NCCM.
A national Muslim organization has released security footage it says shows the killing of a 58-year-old volunteer outside a mosque in Toronto.
The National Council of Canadian Muslims posted a video on social media Thursday night that purportedly captures the death of Mohamed-Aslim Zafis on Sept. 12.
The grainy, 46-second security camera clip appears to show someone seated outside the International Muslim Organization, facing the building’s parking lot.
Someone else is seen walking behind the seated person, then approaching them from behind.
There’s a brief scuffle, then the seated person stands up and collapses to the ground as the other person runs away.
Warning: The following images may be disturbing. CityNews has chosen not to show the moment Mr. Zafis was stabbed.
Guilherme (William) Von Neutegem has been charged with first-degree murder in Zafis’ death, and the mosque has called on police to investigate the matter as a hate crime.
A spokeswoman for Toronto Police said the force was “aware of a video circulating online.”
“This is an active and ongoing investigation and we will follow the evidence where it leads,” Caroline de Kloet said in an email Friday morning.
{* loginWidget *}