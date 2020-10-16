Toronto Public Library confirm 10 COVID-19 cases at various branches

The Toronto Public Library says 10 people have tested positive for COVID-19 at eight of its library branches across the GTA.

A spokeswoman confirms with 680 NEWS that five employees and five visitors make up the 10 positive cases.

These branches include:

Lillian H. Smith

Richview

Guildwood

Goldhawk Park

Maria A. Shchuka

Northern District

St. Lawrence

Toronto Reference Library

TPL says no additional positive cases have been reported in the past week and that these aforementioned branches have since reopened.

“Any individuals who we know have come into close contact with a COVID positive person at a TPL location are notified and are also instructed to self-isolate,” the spokeswoman said.

“If the COVID positive individual was last at the TPL location within three days of their exhibiting symptoms, we close the location and perform a deep sanitization.”

The library says, in most cases, employees are required to stay home for 14 days and must be symptom-free before returning to the workplace.

They may also return to work if they test negative and pass a further 24-hour period without symptoms.