Thousands of classrooms in TDSB don't have proper ventilation

There are approximately 6,000 classrooms in Toronto public schools that don’t have proper ventilation.

Poor ventilation is one of the big concerns raised with kids back in school, researchers believe the risk of contracting COVID-19 is greater in indoor spaces with poor ventilation.

Toronto District School Board Trustee Shelley Laskin said they’ve ordered portable air filters, with 100 units expected to arrive next week. An additional 1,000 units are expected the week after that.

RELATED: Thousands of Toronto students switching to online learning before flu season

This comes after a donation of 500 air purifiers by Canadian appliance manufacturer Danby.

The TDSB is distributing the tower-style air purifiers to 37 schools that don’t have mechanical ventilation.

As of Thursday, schools in the GTA had 381 active cases of COVID-19.

You can visit Ontario’s COVID-19 website, which is updated every day at 10:30 a.m., to track which schools are reporting the virus.