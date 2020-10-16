TDSB elementary students can't switch to virtual learning until new year

The Toronto District School Board has said the next opportunity for elementary students to switch between in-person and virtual learning will be in January.

Parents were initially told they would have until November 6th to decide whether to switch between the two models for a start date of November 23rd.

TDSB spokesperson Ryan Bird confirmed earlier this week that the deadline for secondary students to make the switch is currently on hold.

The board said it will share more information Friday afternoon, after sharing the news earlier in the day.

That same day, Ontario schools saw a jump in new COVID-19 cases, with 109 , bringing the total in schools to 451.

More than half of the new cases in schools are related to students, with 55, while staff total 17 and 37 individuals were not identified.

To find out which schools in the province are reporting COVID-19 cases, you can go to Ontario’s COVID-19 website, which is updated every day at 10:30 a.m.