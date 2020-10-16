Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
TDSB elementary students can't switch to virtual learning until new year
by News Staff
Posted Oct 16, 2020 11:26 am EDT
A grade 6 student takes part in a virtual school session with her teacher and classmates via Zoom from her home. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
The Toronto District School Board has said the next opportunity for elementary students to switch between in-person and virtual learning will be in January.
Parents were initially told they would have until November 6th to decide whether to switch between the two models for a start date of November 23rd.
TDSB spokesperson Ryan Bird confirmed earlier this week that the deadline for secondary students to make the switch is currently on hold.
The board said it will share more information Friday afternoon, after sharing the news earlier in the day.
That same day, Ontario schools saw a jump in new COVID-19 cases, with 109 , bringing the total in schools to 451.
More than half of the new cases in schools are related to students, with 55, while staff total 17 and 37 individuals were not identified.
To find out which schools in the province are reporting COVID-19 cases, you can go to Ontario’s COVID-19 website, which is updated every day at 10:30 a.m.
Update for Elementary families-
To maintain stability in our schools, the next opportunity for elementary students to switch between in-person&virtual learning will be in January. Students will no longer be able to switch in November. More information will be shared later today. pic.twitter.com/iKtcwquZ9P