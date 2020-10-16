TDSB cancels November learning model switch for elementary schools

Parents with children in Toronto District School Board elementary schools will no longer be able to switch between in-person and virtual learning in November.

In a tweet on Friday, the board said the next opportunity to transfer between the two learning models will be in January.

Parents had previously been told they had until Nov. 6 to make the switch for a start date of Nov. 23.

The board said the decision is meant to “maintain stability in our schools.”

More information on the decision is expected to be released later today.