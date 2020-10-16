Loading articles...

TDSB cancels November learning model switch for elementary schools

Five year-old Nancy Murphy wears a full mask and face shield as she waits in line for her kindergarten class to enter the school at Portage Trail Community School which is part of the Toronto District School Board (TDSB) during the COVID-19 pandemic in Toronto on Tuesday, September 15, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

Parents with children in Toronto District School Board elementary schools will no longer be able to switch between in-person and virtual learning in November.

In a tweet on Friday, the board said the next opportunity to transfer between the two learning models will be in January.

Parents had previously been told they had until Nov. 6 to make the switch for a start date of Nov. 23.

The board said the decision is meant to “maintain stability in our schools.”

More information on the decision is expected to be released later today.

