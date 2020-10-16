Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Puerto Rico to relax COVID-19 restrictions, extend curfew
by The Associated Press
Posted Oct 16, 2020 3:25 pm EDT
Last Updated Oct 16, 2020 at 3:28 pm EDT
SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico — Puerto Rico’s governor on Friday announced that more people will be able to visit restaurants, gyms, theatres and casinos as the U.S. territory relaxes some pandemic-related restrictions.
In addition, public transportation including buses and trains will resume service next week, and ferries will be allowed to only take tourists to the popular nearby island of Culebra.
A 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. curfew remains in place, and face masks continue to be mandatory.
“We cannot lower our guard,” said Gov. Wanda Vázquez.
Starting Saturday, capacity at restaurants will increase from 50% to 55%, while capacity at theatres, gyms and casinos will increase from 25% to 30%. Business owners had been demanding that capacity increase by at least 60% given an economic crisis that the pandemic has worsened.
The island of 3.2 million people has reported more than 28,000 confirmed coronavirus cases, more than 28,000 suspected ones and more than 750 deaths from COVID-19.