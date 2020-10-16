Loading articles...

Police investigating after woman claims restaurant employer filmed her in bathroom

File image of Toronto Police Service vehicle. (CITYNEWS/Dilshad Burman)

Toronto police say an investigation is underway after a woman alleged her employer filmed and spied on her when she was in the bathroom.

Investigators confirm with 680 NEWS the woman worked at Mi Ne Sushi restaurant located at Bremner Boulevard just outside Rogers Centre.

It’s alleged the woman witnessed a phone lodged into ceiling that had been recording her when she was getting changed into her uniform.

680 NEWS has reached out Mi Ne Sushi for comment but have not heard back.

Police say the investigation is ongoing and that an official release will be made public at a later date.

