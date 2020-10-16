Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Woman arrested for defrauding people in $35K plane ticket scam
by Lucas Casaletto
Posted Oct 16, 2020 3:14 pm EDT
Last Updated Oct 16, 2020 at 3:42 pm EDT
An Air Canada worker clean her ticketing station at Pearson International Airport in Toronto on Wednesday, April 8, 2020. Air Canada has the second-highest number of complaints about refunds to the U.S. Department of Transportation of any airline, including American ones. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
Peel police have arrested and subsequently charged a Brampton woman in relation to an advanced-fee airline ticket scam.
Officers say 41-year-old Amarjeet Kaur Saini allegedly posed as an Air Canada employee and offered cheap airline tickets for sale on Kijiji.
She communicated with her victims via WhatsApp and did not meet any would-be buyers in person.
Several people purchased airline tickets from the woman and made payments to her, but upon arriving at the airport on the day of their flights, they discovered that their tickets had been cancelled.
On Thursday, police arrested and charged Saini with defrauding the public.
Police say upwards of $35,000 was defrauded as a result and that there may be more victims.
Anyone with information is being asked to contact investigators.