Ontario, Manitoba looking to ramp up restrictions as COVID-19 caseload nears 200K

Ontario and Manitoba are looking to ramp up COVID-19 restrictions as Canada’s caseload inches closer to the 200,000 mark.

Ontario reported 712 new infections and nine new deaths related to the virus today as the province increased measures to prevent outbreaks in long-term care homes in three regions where cases continue to climb.

As of today, residents of long-term care homes in Toronto, Peel Region and Ottawa are not allowed to leave for social or personal reasons.

The Ontario Long-Term Care Association told an independent commission last month that many facilities face severe staffing shortages that could leave them unprepared for the pandemic’s second wave.

Meanwhile, Quebec is reporting an increase of 1,055 new COVID-19 cases and one new virus-related death in the past 24 hours.

The Manitoba government is expected to tighten restrictions in the Winnipeg area as early as today after the province reported a record high of 173 new cases yesterday.