Oakville pausing indoor fitness classes in response to surge in COVID-19 cases

Oakville is pausing indoor fitness classes and team play in response to an increase in COVID-19 cases in Halton Region.

The move is based on advice from the region’s Chief Medical Officer of Health.

The town has numerous pre-registered programs and classes set to start this weekend, but all town-run drop-in and pre-registered indoor programs will be cancelled.

All users with indoor rental permits are being notified and will get a a full credit to their account.

Halton Region remains in Stage 3 but provincial health officials are considering whether to order new restrictions.