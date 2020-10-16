Loading articles...

Maple Leafs sign 2006 Hart winner Joe Thornton to one year contract

NHL profile photo on San Jose Sharks player Joe Thornton at a game against the Calgary Flames in Calgary, Alta. on Tue., Feb. 4, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Larry MacDougal

The Toronto Maple Leafs have signed 41-year-old forward Joe Thornton to a one-year contract worth US$700,000.

Thornton, a six-time all star and the winner of the Hart Memorial Trophy as league MVP in 2006, is a veteran of 1,636 career NHL regular-season games between the Boston Bruins and San Jose Sharks.

He has recorded 1,509 points (420 goals, 1089 assists) in his career while adding 133 points (31 goals, 102 assists) in 179 playoff games.

More to come

|
Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Just moments ago
CLEAR: EB 407 ramp to Bowmanville Ave. #EB407
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 08:54 AM
Retweeted @jilltaylor680: Environment Canada’s Frost Advisory Criteria map for Southern Ontario. Ended for areas in yellow yesterday! ⁦@680NEWSwea…
Latest Weather
Read more