Long-term care home residents in COVID-19 hotspots not allowed to go out

As of Friday, residents in long-term care homes in the province’s three COVID-19 hotspots will not be allowed to go out for social or personal reasons.

The new restrictions will apply to homes in Toronto, Peel and Ottawa, and will remain in place until further notice.

Those wanting to visit loved ones in a home are urged to call ahead to make sure the facility is free of outbreaks and confirm visiting policies and restrictions.

The ford government says short-term and temporary absences for medical or compassionate reasons will still be allowed.