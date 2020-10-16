Loading articles...

Long-term care home residents in COVID-19 hotspots not allowed to go out

A long-term care home. (Photo by Jonas Güttler/picture alliance via Getty Images)

As of Friday, residents in long-term care homes in the province’s three COVID-19 hotspots will not be allowed to go out for social or personal reasons.

The new restrictions will apply to homes in Toronto, Peel and Ottawa, and will remain in place until further notice.

RELATED: Ford government keeping ‘close eye’ on York Region as COVID-19 cases mount.

Those wanting to visit loved ones in a home are urged to call ahead to make sure the facility is free of outbreaks and confirm visiting policies and restrictions.

The ford government says short-term and temporary absences for medical or compassionate reasons will still be allowed.

|
Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Just moments ago
UPDATE: SB 410 approaching the 401 - just a single right lane now blocked. #SB410
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 05:41 AM
On this date (Oct 16) in 2015 #Toronto YYZ had trace amounts of ❄️ (just a reminder we can have snow at this time o…
Latest Weather
Read more