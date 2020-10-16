Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes.
Leg found at California lake matched to deceased woman
by The Associated Press
Posted Oct 16, 2020 12:15 am EDT
Last Updated Oct 16, 2020 at 12:28 am EDT
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. — A leg that washed ashore at a California lake was matched to the body of a missing woman found on a different day, authorities said.
The Kern County Sheriff’s Office said 64-year-old Shirley Mae Cassel was reported missing from Santa Ana in 2017, KGET-TV reports.
Cassel’s body was pulled from a car July 12, 2018, while the leg was discovered July 28, 2018, at Buena Vista Lake, about 30 miles (48 kilometres) southwest of Bakersfield.
DNA testing of the leg and body confirmed the woman’s identity, the sheriff’s office said.
The sheriff’s office closed its part of the investigation and said there was no suspicion of foul play.
The Santa Ana Police Department continues to investigate the case.
The Associated Press
