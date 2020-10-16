Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes.
Thornton agrees to 1-year contract with Maple Leafs
by Lucas Casaletto
Posted Oct 16, 2020 5:06 pm EDT
Last Updated Oct 16, 2020 at 5:08 pm EDT
San Jose Sharks' Joe Thornton (19) and Patrick Marleau (12) celebrate a goal against the Edmonton Oilers during second period NHL hockey action in Edmonton, Alta., on Friday November 15, 2013. Thornton and Marleau made their NHL debuts about a week apart more than 19 long years ago. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson
Jumbo Joe is coming home.
Future Hall of Fame centre, Joe Thornton, has agreed to a one-year contract with the Toronto Maple Leafs, the
on Friday. team announced
The deal is worth $700,000.
The London, Ont. native has spent the past 15 seasons with the San Jose Sharks, amassing over 800 assists and 1,000 points during that span.
Thornton had seven goals and 31 points in 70 games with the Sharks in 2019-20.
Internationally, the 41-year-old has represented Canada several times, capturing an Olympic gold medal in 2010, and two World Cup gold medals (2004, 2016).
