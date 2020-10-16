Thornton agrees to 1-year contract with Maple Leafs

Jumbo Joe is coming home.

Future Hall of Fame centre, Joe Thornton, has agreed to a one-year contract with the Toronto Maple Leafs, the team announced on Friday.

The deal is worth $700,000.

Joe Thornton's contract with the #leafs includes no 35-plus performance bonuses. He signed just for the league minimum salary: $700,000. Big help for Toronto's cap situation. — Chris Johnston (@reporterchris) October 16, 2020

The London, Ont. native has spent the past 15 seasons with the San Jose Sharks, amassing over 800 assists and 1,000 points during that span.

Thornton had seven goals and 31 points in 70 games with the Sharks in 2019-20.

Internationally, the 41-year-old has represented Canada several times, capturing an Olympic gold medal in 2010, and two World Cup gold medals (2004, 2016).