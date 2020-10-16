Loading articles...

Israel: Gaza militants fire rocket into southern Israel

Last Updated Oct 16, 2020 at 3:28 pm EDT

GAZA, Palestinian Territory — Palestinian militants from the Gaza Strip fired a rocket into southern Israel on Friday, the Israeli military said. There were no reports of casualties or damage and no one immediately claimed responsibility for the rocket fire.

The Gaza-Israel border has been mostly quiet since a coronavirus outbreak spread in the Hamas-ruled coastal territory in August. The militant group has devoted its efforts to contain the spread of the virus in the crowded enclave, which is blockaded by Israel and Egypt.

However, Hamas is disgruntled, saying Israel ignores terms of an unofficial cease-fire brokered by regional and international mediators. That deal envisions an easing of the blockade, large-scale projects to save the economy and job programs to tackle soaring unemployment in the strip.

The Associated Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Just moments ago
EB 401 east of Victoria Park express - right lane partially blocked with a stalled vehicle. #EB401
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 08:54 AM
Retweeted @jilltaylor680: Environment Canada’s Frost Advisory Criteria map for Southern Ontario. Ended for areas in yellow yesterday! ⁦@680NEWSwea…
Latest Weather
Read more