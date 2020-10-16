iPhone 12, iPhone Pro now available to pre-order

A new era for Apple with pre-orders now available for the newest iPhone.

The iPhone 12 is seen as a game changer featuring 5-G capabilities with speeds for 5-G expected to be upwards of 10 times faster than current levels.

The phones also feature a new microprocessor described as the fastest in the industry.

Pre-orders are for the iPhone 12 and 12 Pro are being accepted on Friday, with the device officially available exactly one week from now.

In total, Apple is rolling out four new iPhones at different sizes and price points and it will allow for immediate access to a wide ranging 5-G network across the country.

“Right now, our 5-G network and our coverage is 10 times that of our competitors,” President of Rogers Wireless Communications, Brent Johnson, said.

“That’s really a testament to the wisdom of purchasing the spectrum that we have in the past.”

This week, Rogers announced it’s 5-G network is now available in 130 communities.

Rogers is the parent company of 680 NEWS.