Loading articles...

Germany: prisoner shot dead after taking jail worker hostage

Last Updated Oct 16, 2020 at 9:14 am EDT

BERLIN — A prison inmate was shot fatally by police in western Germany on Friday after he took a jail employee hostage and threatened to kill her, authorities said.

The 40-year-old man threatened the employee, a 29-year-old woman, with a razor blade and demanded a helicopter to take him away from the prison in Muenster, police and prosecutors said in a statement.

Police attempted to negotiate with the prisoner, but he repeatedly threatened to kill his hostage and appeared “psychologically unpredictable,” they added.

Special forces then freed the woman, who sustained only slight injuries to her neck.

The prisoner died from his injuries at the scene. Authorities said he was serving a four-month sentence for resisting enforcement officers that would have ended on Nov. 10.

The Associated Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Just moments ago
EB 401 east of Port Union in the collectors - two left lanes are blocked with a vehicle on its side. #EB401
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 08:54 AM
Retweeted @jilltaylor680: Environment Canada’s Frost Advisory Criteria map for Southern Ontario. Ended for areas in yellow yesterday! ⁦@680NEWSwea…
Latest Weather
Read more