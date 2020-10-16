Loading articles...

Finnish PM leaves EU summit as 'precautionary' measure

Last Updated Oct 16, 2020 at 5:58 am EDT

Finland's Prime Minister Sanna Marin arrives for an EU summit in Brussels, Friday, Oct. 16, 2020. European Union leaders meet for the second day of an EU summit, amid the worsening coronavirus pandemic, to discuss topics on foreign policy issues. (Johanna Geron, Pool via AP)

BRUSSELS — Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin said Friday that she had left the European Union summit in Belgium “as a precautionary measure” and was flying back home to undergo a coronavirus test.

The move came one day after European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen left the summit venue in Brussels shortly after the meeting began because one of her close staffers tested positive for COVID-19.

Marin wrote, “I left the European Council meeting as a precautionary measure and asked the Swedish Prime Minister Stefan Löfven to represent the Finnish end of the meeting time.”

Marin had attended a meeting Wednesday at the Finnish parliament together with lawmaker Tom Packalen who later had tested positive for the coronavirus and had mild flu symptoms.

The Associated Press




Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Just moments ago
UPDATE: SB 410 approaching the 401 - just a single right lane now blocked. #SB410
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 05:41 AM
On this date (Oct 16) in 2015 #Toronto YYZ had trace amounts of ❄️ (just a reminder we can have snow at this time o…
Latest Weather
Read more