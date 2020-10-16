Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes.
Christine Jessop's brother said man named as killer makes sense
by Laura Carney
Posted Oct 16, 2020 9:37 am EDT
Last Updated Oct 16, 2020 at 9:47 am EDT
Christine Jessop, 9, went missing on Oct. 3, 1984. Her body was found three months later.
The brother of Christine Jessop said the man named in the cold case killing of his sister makes sense.
Toronto police announced Thursday that they’d linked the DNA of a man named Calvin Hoover with the 1984 murder of the 9-year-old girl.
Kenney Jessop tells the Toronto Star that Hoover’s wife was close with his mother, and was just one of three people who knew that on the day Christine was abducted, the rest of the family was going to the Toronto East Detention Centre to visit the girl’s father.
Kenny said Christine wasn’t brought along because she was too young and thinks Hoover could have used this knowledge to persuade her to come with him by suggesting he was going to take her see her father in jail.
Hoover was 28 years old at the time, and Toronto police say if he was still alive, he’d be charged for the murder of Christine.
Police said they now want to track down everything they can about that man’s life, to see if he could be connected to any other crimes.
{* loginWidget *}