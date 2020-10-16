Allen Road closed this weekend for upgrades

For the first time in two years, Allen Road is going to be completely closed all weekend long for maintenance.

The City said it would rather go the way of a single weekend of roadwork, instead of partial lane closures that would take 25 days to do the same work.

Road upgrades will also see lane reductions on the eastbound Gardiner Expressway, between Yonge Street and Cherry through the day Saturday.

ActiveTO is also back for another weekend.

All the usual closures will take shape on the Lakeshore, Bayview Avenue and River Street to allow pedestrians and cyclists to keep their space.