Loading articles...

Air Canada CEO Calin Rovinescu to retire next year

Last Updated Oct 16, 2020 at 8:18 am EDT

The tail of the newly revealed Air Canada Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner aircraft is seen at a hangar at the Toronto Pearson International Airport in Mississauga, Ont., Thursday, February 9, 2017. Air Canada says it is indefinitely suspending service on 30 domestic regional routes and closing eight stations at regional airports. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Mark Blinch

MONTREAL — Air Canada says chief executive Calin Rovinescu will retire next year after leading the company for more than a decade.

The airline says Rovinescu will step down on Feb. 15.

Michael Rousseau, Air Canada’s deputy chief executive and chief financial officer, has been named to succeed him.

Rovinescu has been chief executive of Air Canada since April 1, 2009.

RELATED: Air Canada to acquire Transat AT at discounted price

He took over the top job after serving as the airline’s executive vice-president, corporate development and strategy, and as its chief restructuring officer.

Rousseau has been deputy chief executive since December 2018 and Air Canada’s chief financial officer since 2007.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 16, 2020.

Companies in this story: (TSX:AC)

The Canadian Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Today at 06:55 AM
CLEAR - SB 410 app. the 401. #SB410
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 05:41 AM
On this date (Oct 16) in 2015 #Toronto YYZ had trace amounts of ❄️ (just a reminder we can have snow at this time o…
Latest Weather
Read more