Air Canada CEO Calin Rovinescu to retire next year
by The Canadian Press
Posted Oct 16, 2020 7:16 am EDT
Last Updated Oct 16, 2020 at 8:18 am EDT
The tail of the newly revealed Air Canada Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner aircraft is seen at a hangar at the Toronto Pearson International Airport in Mississauga, Ont., Thursday, February 9, 2017. Air Canada says it is indefinitely suspending service on 30 domestic regional routes and closing eight stations at regional airports. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Mark Blinch
MONTREAL — Air Canada says chief executive Calin Rovinescu will retire next year after leading the company for more than a decade.
The airline says Rovinescu will step down on Feb. 15.
Michael Rousseau, Air Canada’s deputy chief executive and chief financial officer, has been named to succeed him.
Rovinescu has been chief executive of Air Canada since April 1, 2009.
RELATED: Air Canada to acquire Transat AT at discounted price
He took over the top job after serving as the airline’s executive vice-president, corporate development and strategy, and as its chief restructuring officer.
Rousseau has been deputy chief executive since December 2018 and Air Canada’s chief financial officer since 2007.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 16, 2020.
Companies in this story: (TSX:AC)
The Canadian Press
{* loginWidget *}