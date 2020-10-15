Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Union representing Canadian auto workers reaches tentative deal with Fiat Chrysler
FILE - In this May 13, 2020, file photo, Ford Motor Co., line workers put together ventilators that the automaker is assembling at the Ford Rawsonville plant in Ypsilanti Township, Mich. American industry rebounded last month as factories began to reopen for the first time since being shut down by the coronavirus in Aprll. The Federal Reserve said Tuesday, June 16, 2020, that industrial production - including output at factories, mines and utilities - rose 1.4% in May after plummeting a record 12.4% in April and 4.6% in March. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio, File)
An 11th hour deal has been struck between Fiat-Chrysler, and the union representing thousands of Canadian auto workers.
News of the tentative agreement was announced by Unifor late last night with its president, Jerry Dias, expected to provide more details at 10 o’clock on Thursday morning.
Strike action would have rippled right across the auto maker’s North American operations, halting the assemble of several minivans and sedans.
The move comes after the union scored a three-year deal with Ford last month.
Now, focus shifts to making a deal with General Motors.
