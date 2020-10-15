Union representing Canadian auto workers reaches tentative deal with Fiat Chrysler

An 11th hour deal has been struck between Fiat-Chrysler, and the union representing thousands of Canadian auto workers.

News of the tentative agreement was announced by Unifor late last night with its president, Jerry Dias, expected to provide more details at 10 o’clock on Thursday morning.

Strike action would have rippled right across the auto maker’s North American operations, halting the assemble of several minivans and sedans.

The move comes after the union scored a three-year deal with Ford last month.

Now, focus shifts to making a deal with General Motors.