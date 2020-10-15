Toronto police launch Vision Zero traffic enforcement team

Fatal collisions are a problem in any bustling metropolis, but Toronto is taking measures to try and reduce the carnage on our streets.

On Thursday Toronto Police said its Vision Zero Enforcement Team, which was announced in August, has been deployed.

“The Vision Zero Enforcement Team is an intelligence-led squad that will be highly visible and will proactively target drivers committing offences that are known to cause collisions, particularly the most serious collisions,” police said in a release.

The team is comprised of two groups made up of eight traffic constables and one sergeant. They’ll be patrolling in both marked and unmarked vehicles with a focus on excessive speed, driving while distracted, impaired driving, and aggressive driving.

The teams will utilize data to make sure they’re at problematic locations.

“Today, we are demonstrating how we continue to address road safety within the city and how it continues to be a top priority for myself, City Council and the Toronto Police Service,” said Mayor John Tory.