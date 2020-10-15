Loading articles...

Shots fired at Brampton home in drive-by

Police at the scene of a drive-by shooting in Brampton. Hugues Cormier/CityNews

Peel police say shots were fired into a home in Brampton on Thursday night.

The drive-by shooting happened in the Mansfield Street and Williams Parkway area at around 9:20 p.m.

Multiple shots were fired and shell casings were located, but no injuries have been reported.

Police say a white, four-door sedan was seen fleeing the area.

No further details were immediately available.

