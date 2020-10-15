Loading articles...

Ontario sees slight uptick in new COVID-19 cases

Last Updated Oct 15, 2020 at 10:58 am EDT

A visitor wearing a mask to protect against the spread of COVID-19 passes a sign requiring masks, Tuesday, July 7, 2020, in San Antonio. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has declared masks or face coverings must be worn in public across most of the state as local officials across the state say their hospitals are becoming increasingly stretched and are in danger of becoming overrun as cases of the coronavirus surge. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

Ontario is reporting 783 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, and five deaths.

On Wednesday, the province reported 721 new cases of the virus, and no deaths. That day, the number of resolved cases outweighed the number of new, with 783.

Thursday’s resolved cases is at 779, a slight decrease of .5 per cent. compared to the day before.

 

Toronto is still the leading hotspot with 239 new cases, followed by the Peel Region with 136 cases, 127 cases in York Region, and 89 cases in Ottawa.

There is a total of 62,196 confirmed cases in the province.

In the past two weeks, there have been more than 2500 new cases of COVID-19 across the country, with Ontario and Quebec leading in numbers.

Ontario announced on Wednesday that it’s hiring 600 new contact tracers and case managers to help track, trace and isolate new cases.

