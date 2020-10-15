Ontario sees slight uptick in new COVID-19 cases

Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Ontario is reporting 783 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, and five deaths.
On Wednesday, the province reported 721 new cases of the virus, and no deaths. That day, the number of resolved cases outweighed the number of new, with 783.
Thursday’s resolved cases is at 779, a slight decrease of .5 per cent. compared to the day before.
Toronto is still the leading hotspot with 239 new cases, followed by the Peel Region with 136 cases, 127 cases in York Region, and 89 cases in Ottawa.
