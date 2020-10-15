Loading articles...

Ontario reports 783 new cases of COVID-19 today

Last Updated Oct 15, 2020 at 10:42 am EDT

A health-care worker does testing at a drive-thru COVID-19 assessment centre at the Etobicoke General Hospital in Toronto on April 21, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

Ontario is reporting 783 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, an increase from the 721 cases confirmed on Wednesday.

Most of the new cases are in Toronto (239), Peel Region (136), York Region (127), and Ottawa (89).

Five more COVID-19-related deaths were reported, bringing the total to 3,022.

Another 779 people have recovered. Of the 62,196 cases in the province, 85.7 per cent are considered resolved.

There were nearly 40,000 tests completed yesterday with a backlog of over 36,000.

A total of 253 people have been hospitalized with the novel coronavirus, an increase of 22 since yesterday.

 

