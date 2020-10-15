Most actively traded companies on the Toronto Stock Exchange

TORONTO — Some of the most active companies traded Thursday on the Toronto Stock Exchange:

Toronto Stock Exchange (16,501.03, up 45.63 points.)

Aphria Inc. (TSX:APHA). Health care. Down $1.35, or 17.5 per cent, to $6.36 on 12.3 million shares.

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. (TSX:CNQ). Energy. Up six cents, or 0.25 per cent, to $23.71 on 6.42 million shares.

Suncor Energy Inc. (TSX:SU). Energy. Down 19 cents, or 1.17 per cent, to $16.05 on 6.02 million shares.

Enbridge Inc. (TSX:ENB). Energy. Down seven cents, or 0.18 per cent, to $38.63 on 6.01 million shares.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSX:TD). Financials. Up 53 cents, or 0.88 per cent, to $60.56 on 5.23 million shares

Royal Bank of Canada (TSX:RY). Financials. Down one cent, or 0.01 per cent, to $97.07 on 5.19 million shares.

Companies in the news:

Aphria Inc. Aphria’s medical cannabis business and German operations pushed the company to report a $5.1-million loss in its latest quarter, compared with a $16.4-million profit in the same period a year ago. The Leamington, Ont-based cannabis company said Thursday that the loss amounted to two cents per share for the quarter ended Aug. 3, compared with a profit of seven cents per share a year ago.

Barrick Gold Corp. (TSX:ABX). Down 53 cents, or 1.42 per cent, to $36.68. Toronto-based Barrick Gold said it has held “constructive meetings” with the Papua New Guinea national government to try to resolve a dispute and reopen the suspended Porgera Gold Mine in the southwestern Pacific island nation.

TMAC Resources Inc. (TSX:TMR). Up two cents, or 1.65 per cent, to $1.23. TMAC Resources said the federal cabinet has ordered a national security review of the proposed sale of the Canadian gold miner to a Chinese company. Shandong Gold Mining Co. Ltd. announced a deal in May to buy TMAC, owner of the Hope Bay mining project in Nunavut, for $230 million. The friendly deal has received Chinese regulatory approvals and TMAC shareholders voted in favour of it in June.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 15, 2020.

The Canadian Press