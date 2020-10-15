Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Man shot by 3-year-old daughter in car; passenger charged
by The Associated Press
Posted Oct 15, 2020 6:38 pm EDT
Last Updated Oct 15, 2020 at 6:44 pm EDT
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man has been charged in connection with the fatal shooting of a father by his 3-year-old daughter in a car in Memphis, Tennessee.
Court documents said Allante Jones, 26, has been charged with reckless homicide and unlawful possession of a weapon in the death of Jerome Smith on Wednesday night.
Smith was driving a car with a woman in the front passenger seat and his daughter in the back seat when he stopped to pick up Jones to take him home, police said in an affidavit.
Jones climbed into the back seat next to Smith’s daughter. Jones then took out a handgun and put it down where the girl could reach it. She picked it up and started playing with it before the gun discharged, police said.
Smith was shot in the head and died at the scene, police said.
“Jones was heard and seen on surveillance footage apologizing for his role in the victim’s death,” the affidavit said.
Jones did not have a permit to carry a gun, police said. An arraignment is scheduled for Friday. Online court records do not show if Jones has a lawyer to speak about the charges on his behalf.