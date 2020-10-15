Jason Momoa spotted at popular burger joint in Kensington Market

Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Kensington Market is about to get a whole lot busier after Jason Momoa was spotted, eating an epic burger there.
A popular Toronto burger joint got some A-list approval in the form of Aquaman himself.
Jason Momoa was spotted chowing down at Ozzy’s Burgers, and the restaurant is getting a lot of publicity now.
The video is all over social media of Aquaman chowing down on an epic burger from the restaurant and appearing to be loving life.
The owner, Khal Drago, tells blogTO that Momoa liked the burger so much that he said he would be coming back for more while he films.