German police arrest teen who recruited for Islamic State

Last Updated Oct 15, 2020 at 7:58 am EDT

BERLIN — Police in western Germany have arrested an 18-year-old man on suspicion he tried to recruit people to join the Islamic State group.

Cologne police said that the German teenager, who was detained early Thursday, is alleged “in several cases” to have urged people to join or support the extremist group.

German news agency dpa reported that evidence against the suspect included online chat transcripts.

The Associated Press

