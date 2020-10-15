Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Extremists in Somalia kill 8 army soldiers, says official
by Abdi Guled, The Associated Press
Posted Oct 15, 2020 7:52 am EDT
Last Updated Oct 15, 2020 at 7:58 am EDT
MOGADISHU, Somalia — Somalia’s extremist rebels have killed at least eight soldiers in an ambush in the country’s south, said a military official.
Two other soldiers are missing after an attack on a military convoy travelling between the towns of Afoye and Wanlaweyn in Lower Shabelle region, Col. Ahmed Hassan said Thursday.
Somalia’s al-Shabab, which is linked to al-Qaida, has claimed responsibility for the attack. The extremist group said it killed at least 25 soldiers, a claim dismissed by the Somali military.
Al-Shabab fighters often attack troops travelling on the major roads between the Somali capital, Mogadishu, and nearby regions.
The latest attack comes after Somalia’s intelligence agency said it seized nearly 80 tons of sulfuric acid, preventing the chemical from being smuggled into territory held by al-Shabab, which would have used it to make explosives. Several people involved in the smuggling have been arrested, according to the intelligence agency.