EU chief leaves summit to go into quarantine

Last Updated Oct 15, 2020 at 10:58 am EDT

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, right, and Belgium's Prime Minister Alexander De Croo speaks with the media as they arrive for an EU summit at the European Council building in Brussels, Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020. European Union leaders are meeting in person for a two-day summit amid the worsening coronavirus pandemic to discuss topics ranging from Brexit to climate and relations with Africa. (Olivier Hoslet, Pool via AP)

BRUSSELS — European Union chief Ursula von der Leyen was forced to leave an EU summit Thursday shortly after it opened because one of her close staffers tested positive for COVID-19.

She said that she herself tested negative but “as a precaution I am immediately leaving the European Council to go into self-isolation.”

Von der Leyen had already been mingling with other EU leaders ahead of the formal opening of the two-day summit. Organizers had taken special precaution to keep leaders apart and make sure they respect all health regulations.

The Associated Press

