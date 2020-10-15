Loading articles...

DOJ charges Texas billionaire in $2 billion tax fraud scheme

Last Updated Oct 15, 2020 at 1:44 pm EDT

SAN FRANCISCO — Federal prosecutors charged Texas billionaire Robert Brockman with a $2 billion tax fraud scheme that they say is the largest such case against an American.

They said at a news conference Thursday that Brockman, 79, hid the money over 20 years in a complicated scheme.

The Associated Press

