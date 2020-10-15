COVID-19 fall surge highlights need for contact tracing, experts say

Even though overwhelmed Toronto Public Health officials suspended contact tracing of COVID-19 cases earlier this month, outside of outbreaks in congregate settings, medical experts continue to state it is a crucial weapon in the fight against the coronavirus.

There have been more than 2,500 new cases for nearly two weeks straight in Canada, a fall surge that continues to surpass the first wave of this pandemic.

The biggest problem spots are Ontario and Quebec, but now areas that seem to have the virus under control, are losing that control.

Manitoba has set a new daily case record with nearly 150 new infections, and now they are talking lockdowns.

Saskatchewan is seeing cases double in less than a week, and Alberta is struggling.

It’s again throwing the spotlight on contact tracing, something that experts say can be effective enough to prevent lockdowns.

Ontario is now hiring hundreds more of contact tracers just to keep up with the backlog in testing.

In hotspots, such as Toronto, contact tracers are now only calling confirmed cases and then putting it on them to notify close contacts to self isolate, while Ottawa is doing something similar.