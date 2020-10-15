Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes.
Toronto police to update the 1984 murder of Christine Jessop
by news staff
Posted Oct 15, 2020 1:37 pm EDT
Christine Jessop, 9, went missing on Oct. 3, 1984. Her body was found three months later.
Nine-year-old Christine Jessop was murdered more than 35 years ago and on Thursday, Toronto police are expected to update the public on their investigation.
The little girl from Queensville, Ont., was last seen on Oct. 3, 1984. Her body was found over three months later. She had been sexually assaulted and murdered.
Jessop’s murder drew national attention not only for her gruesome death but for the wrongful conviction of her neighbour, Guy Paul Morin.
Morin was found guilty and sentenced to life in prison.
However, with the advancement of DNA technology, Morin’s conviction was overturned in 1995 based on new evidence.
Morin received $1.25 million from the Ontario government and a public apology after he was acquitted of Jessop’s murder.
Since then, no other suspects have been arrested and the case has remained unsolved.
The police update will be livestreamed on
CityNews.ca
