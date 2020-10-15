Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
We use cookies (why?) You can change cookie preferences. Continued site use signifies consent.
'Black Spartacus,' Beatles book vie for nonfiction prize
by The Associated Press
Posted Oct 15, 2020 12:04 pm EDT
Last Updated Oct 15, 2020 at 12:14 pm EDT
LONDON — Books about a Haitian revolutionary, The Beatles and the brain are finalists for Britain’s leading nonfiction literary award.
Contenders announced Thursday for the 50,000-pound ($65,000) Baillie Gifford Prize include Sudhir Hazareesingh’s “Black Spartacus,” a biography of Toussaint Louverture, who led a slave uprising that sparked Haitian independence in the 18th century; Craig Brown’s “One Two Three Four: The Beatles in Time” and Matthew Cobb’s “The Idea of the Brain.”
Also on the shortlist ate Christina Lamb’s book about women and war, “Our Bodies, Their Battlefield”; Amy Stanley’s “Stranger in the Shogun’s City,” about a woman’s life in 19th-century Japan; and fact-based ghost story “The Haunting of Alma Fielding,” by Kate Summerscale.
The award recognizes English-language books in current affairs, history, politics, science, sport, travel, biography, autobiography and the arts.
The winner will be announced at a digital ceremony on Nov. 24.