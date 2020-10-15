Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes.
Barrick Gold produced 1.16 million ounces of gold in third quarter
by The Canadian Press
Posted Oct 15, 2020 7:07 am EDT
Last Updated Oct 15, 2020 at 7:58 am EDT
TORONTO — Barrick Gold Corp. says it produced 1.16 million ounces of gold and 103 million pounds of copper in the third quarter based on preliminary results.
The production came as the company says preliminary third-quarter sales totalled 1.25 million ounces of gold and 116 million pounds of copper.
The average market price for gold in the third quarter was US$1,909 per ounce, while the average market price for copper in the third quarter was US$2.96 per pound.
Barrick says gold production for the first nine months of 2020 totalled 3.6 million ounces and the company remains on track to achieve its full-year production guidance
The gold miner has forecast full-year gold production between 4.6 million and five million ounces.
Barrick plans to release its full results for the third quarter, which ended Sept. 30, on Nov. 5.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 15, 2020.
Companies in this story: (TSX:ABX)
The Canadian Press
